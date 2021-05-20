John Mahama formally withdraws acceptance as AU special envoy to Somalia

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

• John Mahama has formally withdrawn his acceptance as the African Union’s Special Envoy to Somalia

• He explained that the proposed assignment requires a High Representative for the position



• Somalia has in recent times witnessed a renewed political crisis



Former President John Dramani Mahama has formally withdrawn his acceptance as the African Union’s Special Envoy to Somalia.



In a statement signed by Special Aide to the former president, Joyce Bawa Mogtari explained John Mahama has in a letter to the Chairperson of the AU pointed that the proposed assignment requires a High Representative for the position.



“The high political importance of the proposed assignment requires that the High Representative enjoy the unalloyed support and co-operation of all political stakeholders,” parts of the statement read.

Mr Mahama however thanked the African Union for the confidence earlier reposed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.



Prior to John Mahama's appointment, Somalia has in recent times witnessed renewed political crisis after the incumbent president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed decided to extend his tenure by two more years.



Read the full statement below:







