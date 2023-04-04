John Mahama had 61 presidential staffers, 3 ‘wise men’ – NPP chairman

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim,

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim, has said the John Dramani Mahama-led administration employed more presidential staffers, including three wise men than the current government.

According to him, this government has listened to calls by Ghanaians to reduce its government size rather than give needless positions.



Speaking at a press conference, he said, “The NDC has been promoting the view that this government has appointed people to needless positions and is paying them for doing nothing. It must be stated for the record that many of the workers at the Presidency are public sector employees. Today, out of the 995 workers at the Presidency, 658 (66%) are public sector employees.



“The NDC government had more presidential staffers than this administration. Whiles, we have 44 presidential staffers and 1 Minister of State at the Presidency, the Mahama-NDC Administration had 61 presidential staffers, 6 Ministers of State, and the 3 "wise men,” he added.

He said Akufo-Addo is maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver his mandate.



“Therefore, it is not true that the government has ignored calls to reduce its size. Instead, the government has been listening to Ghanaians, establishing a more robust control mechanism to manage expenditure while maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver on its mandate," he said.



YNA/BOG