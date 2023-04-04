10
Menu
News

John Mahama had 61 presidential staffers, 3 ‘wise men’ – NPP chairman

Stephen Ntim456.jpeg National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim,

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim, has said the John Dramani Mahama-led administration employed more presidential staffers, including three wise men than the current government.

According to him, this government has listened to calls by Ghanaians to reduce its government size rather than give needless positions.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “The NDC has been promoting the view that this government has appointed people to needless positions and is paying them for doing nothing. It must be stated for the record that many of the workers at the Presidency are public sector employees. Today, out of the 995 workers at the Presidency, 658 (66%) are public sector employees.

“The NDC government had more presidential staffers than this administration. Whiles, we have 44 presidential staffers and 1 Minister of State at the Presidency, the Mahama-NDC Administration had 61 presidential staffers, 6 Ministers of State, and the 3 "wise men,” he added.

He said Akufo-Addo is maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver his mandate.

“Therefore, it is not true that the government has ignored calls to reduce its size. Instead, the government has been listening to Ghanaians, establishing a more robust control mechanism to manage expenditure while maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver on its mandate," he said.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha