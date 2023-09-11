John Mahama in attendance as Assemblies of God swears in Volta North Regional Superintendent

John Mahama with Reverend Wengam at the ceremony

The Assemblies of God, Ghana on Sunday, September 10 2023 held an induction service for Reverend John Oddu as the Volta North Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The event which had former president John Dramani Mahama as special guest was supervised by the General Superintendent of the Church, Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam.



The event which was held at Miracle Center Assemblies of God, Jasikan saw Reverend John Oddu being commissioned to officially supervise activities of the church in the Volta North Region.



The event also had the presence of the MP for Buem, Kofi Iddie Admas, and the Oti Regional Chairman, John Kwadjo Gyapong.



Kofi Adams commended Reverend Kofi Oddu for the progress he has made in the ministry and wished him the very best in his journey as superintendent Volta North Regional branch.

After the induction ceremony, John Mahama who is the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections held a meeting with the leadership of the Oti Regional branch of the party.



John Mahama was led by Kofi Adams and John Kwadwo Gyapong was received warmly by the caucus which included MP for Biakoye, Aboagye and MP for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini



KPE