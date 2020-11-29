John Mahama is a visionary leader – Asiedu Nketia

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has rallied the people of Abotanso in the Afram Plains North Constituency to vote for John Mahama because he is a visionary leader.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, was giving the history behind the completion of a health centre of the community by the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Betty Krosbi Mensah, during its commissioning on Saturday.



Mr Asiedu Nketia opined that former president Mahama during his tenure, taxed his appointees 10 percent of their salaries towards the construction of CHPS compounds across the country.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of abandoning many projects started by the erstwhile Mahama government.



Touching on the NDC’s promise of Free Primary Healthcare, General Mosquito said the NDC prioritised access to health care by building more health centres and hospitals in John Mahama’s first term, adding the second term will equally focus on what he describes as “Mahama Care” to give free healthcare to Ghanaians from the level of district hospitals down to the clinics and health centres.