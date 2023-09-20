John Mahama is a walking contradiction - Kwabena Frimpong

John Dramani Mahama (left) and Kwabena Frimpong (right)

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Kwabena Frimpong, the Deputy Protocol Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has responded to John Dramani Mahama for promising to complete all unfinished projects, including those initiated by the ruling NPP government if Ghanaians elect him as president in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Frimpong stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama is a walking contradiction and that Ghanaians shouldn't take him seriously.



He slammed John Mahama for being dishonest and full of lies by arguing that Mahama and the NDC seek to lie for just political gain as the NDC government led by Mills/Mahama abandoned all NPP projects under their 8-year rule.



This was monitored in a radio interview hosted by Kwaku Dawuro of Movement TV/Radio by Daily Searchlight and MyGhanaMedia.com



"Does Mahama want Ghanaians to believe him this time around even though he failed to finish projects that were initiated under the government of former President J. A. Kuffour? In the Ashanti Region alone, the 800-bed KNUST teaching hospital, Krofrom Market, Boankra Inland Port, Affordable housing, Komfo Anokye Maternity block started by Acheampong but Continued by Kuffour, etc. were all abandoned by Mahama and the NDC government, Kwabena Frimpong Stated

He further added that former President, John Dramani Mahama's record in office wasn't impressive as compared to President Akufo-Addo's government.



"Under H. E. President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, the government has completed all projects started by Mahama and previous governments including Tepa Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, Konongo Hospital, Sewua, Kumawu Hospital(Almost Completed), Kejetia Market Completed with the Central Market project ongoing, Abuakwa Tanoso road almost completed, Affordable Housing Completed, 800-bed KNUST teaching hospital almost completed, Boankra inland port ongoing, Komfo Anokye Maternity block from ground Zero to over 86% now, etc".



"Also, if Mahama had completed all the projects started by former President Kuffour and Previous governments like H.E President Akufo Addo is doing now, he would be taken seriously by all well-meaning Ghanaians", he said.



He asked the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer to cease his constant peddling of falsehood about this government just for political gains and commended the Akufo-Addo's government for continuing and completing previous government projects including Mahama's own.