John Mahama is cursed and ungrateful, he’ll never be President again – Akua Donkor

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Akua Donkor has stated categorically that she cursed former President John Dramani Mahama for neglecting her after defending him when he was President.

According to her, former President and 2020 flag bearer of the NDC should stop wasting his money and time working to becoming President again.



Madam Akua Donkor in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com described former President John Dramani Mahama as ungrateful for neglecting her.



“I sacrificed myself to defend John Dramani Mahama. I fought hard for him when he was a President but he never appreciated me. He neglected me without appreciating what I did for him” Akua Donkor explained.



“I have cursed John Dramani Mahama for neglecting me and my curse is after him. He can never be President again. He should stop wasting his time and find something different to do and also stop thinking about becoming president of Ghana”. She said

Madam Akua Donkor explained that she contributed massively for former President John Dramani Mahama’s Supreme Court victory in 2012.



“I was in court defending John Dramani Mahama in 2012 while he and his family were resting and enjoying. I got more enemies for defending John Dramani Mahama but he didn’t appreciate what I did for him” Akua Donkor added.



“The only money I received from John Dramani Mahama was GHS100 which he gave me on farmers’ day celebration. Some people thought John Dramani Mahama was taken care of me. Even some NDC members and supporters became my enemies because they were thinking that Mahama was giving me gold,” She pointed out.