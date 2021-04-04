'John Mahama is forever a cursed loser' – Rev. Owusu Bempah claims

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

The Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has claimed that former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama is "a cursed loser".

According to him, Mr Mahama is not been rejected by the people of Ghana but rather "has a mark on his life like that of Cain in the bible".



He said this mark will prevent the former President from winning any form of election held in the country unless he seeks divine intervention to deal with the curse.



Isaac Owusu Bempah asked the National Democratic Congress not to politicize his statement but rather seek help if they are willing to come back to power.

“Our father John Dramani Mahama is not been rejected by Ghanaians but rather, something has happened and he has a mark on him like that of Cain. Someone will say that he had six million votes so what shows that he’s not close to getting back to power. My brothers and sisters, he will contest a thousand times but he will lose,” he pointed.



“He needs mighty hands which is not of a lesser god. He needs a Divine hand and it’s only that Divine hand which will deliver him from the curse. He shouldn’t be fooled into contesting without seeking help from Divine hands because he will lose. He needs someone like me to show him what to do before he can contest and win an election in Ghana,” he added.



The Reverend indicated that carnal minds will insult him for the word he has put out there but they should not insult him because he’s speaking from the spiritual realms and not a figment of his imagination.