John Mahama is grateful to the Central Region for the love shown him

John Mahama during his tour in the Central Region

Source: James Kofi Annan, Contributor

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Central Regional NDC members and delegates for the profound love they showed him during his just-ended campaign tour of the Region.

He noted in particular the massive turnout of members at each of the constituencies he visited, the sacrifices of time, and resources expended by branches and constituencies across the region, all a clear demonstration of the change the region is looking for in the governance of our nation.



He consequently asked the rank and file of the party in the region, to close their ranks, to ensure a resounding victory for him in the upcoming NDC presidential primaries, as well as for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



President John Dramani Mahama made these comments when he interacted with the



members of the Central Regional Campaign Team at the end of his tour of the region.



The Chairman of the Central Regional Campaign Team, Nana Philip Archer, reiterated the team's promise to deliver 99.99% delegate votes for their candidate in the upcoming primaries. The Regional Chairman of the party, Noble Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, thanked the former President for taking time off his busy schedule to tour the region, assuring him of the region's confidence in him, for his ability to transform the country into the Ghana we all want.

The former President John Dramani Mahama has been on a three-day tour of the



Central Region, starting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and ending on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The campaign began at the Awutu Senya East constituency and ended at Assin Fosu, having interacted with delegates from all 23 constituencies in the region.



There were reports of overwhelming turn-out of NDC members to meet the former



President in each of the constituencies visited, with nearly all the constituencies promising to deliver 99.99% votes for John Mahama on May 13, when the party goes to the polls to elect Presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections.