John Mahama is no match for Alan – Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current campaign lead for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoa says, former President Mahama is no match for Alan Kyerematen should both contest for the Presidency come 2024.

According to Mr. Asamoa, former President Mahama, has nothing new to offer Ghanaians because his track records from his time as vice to president prove how bad he managed the economy.



He said the economy was a booming one when president Kufuor left power but it was returned to the IMF intervention in 2014.



Buaben was answering a question on whether Alan Kyerematen is confident of ‘beating’ John Dramani Mahama should they contest in the 2024 elections, when he appeared on 'Good Evening Ghana', a political show on Metro TV.



He added that, Alan’s track record as a Trade Minister stands high above that of John Dramani Mahama and it is clear what Ghanaians will go for.



Mr. Buaben stressed on the fact that, after long years of staying in the opposition, the former president can not or have not come out with any possible intervention should he be given mandate.

"Unlike the former President, Alan Kyerematen ahead of declaring his intention to contest the flagbearership has come out with his Great Transformational Plan as a possible intervention to see Ghana rise again, Buaben said.



This he said makes John Dramani Mahama a no contest for Alan Kyerematen.



He also stressed that, not only does Alan beat John Mahama with such interventional plans but his NPP competitors too.



Mr. Buaben said Alan Kyerematen will still stand tall among his competitors and will come out victorious because he has restored hope in politics and the delegates are well informed about him.