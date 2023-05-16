John Mahama is the best marketable candidate for 2024 elections - Prof. Osafo commends NDC

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their Presidential and Parliamentary primaries over the weekend.

The NDC had a successful primaries held at the various constituencies across the country, electing their Presidential candidate and Parliamentary aspirants for the 2024 elections.



Sixteen (16) sitting Members of Parliament of the party lost their seats.



The party delegates elected former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer to lead them into the next elections.



Mr. John Mahama won the Presidential primaries in a landslide victory by polling an overwhelming 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast at the end of the NDC primaries on Saturday.



His closest contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1% and the other contender in the race, former Finance Minister in the Mills regime, Kwabena Duffour, pulled out on Friday.

Professor Joseph Osafo, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", congratulated the party and believed they choosing the former President is the best.



According to him, the party knows the marketable candidate to give the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) a run for their money in the 2024 elections is Mr. John Mahama.



"He is the best person that the party can market to Ghanaians with ease. He's done it before. We know him and have seen his works before . . . So, if you are marketing him, it will be a wise decision from a marketing-political perspective," he said.



