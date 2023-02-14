George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) presidential primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023, the party’s national youth organizer, lawyer George Opare Addo, has declared his support for former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, “Mahama is the pillar of our youth wing. He is the only one who can save Ghana”



Responding to allegations that he is opposed to former President Mahama’s candidacy on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, “Oman Nu Nsem,” hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong, Opare Addo debunked these claims, saying it was a plot by his opponents to paint him black during the party’s last youth and women Conference in Cape Coast.



“It is funny! I worked for President Atta Mills and Vice President Mahama for eight years, including during his presidency. As a National Youth Organizer, I worked for him for four years. President Mahama has been the pillar of our youth wing. He has never turned his back on a single programme that we invited him to. “I will be a cynic if I oppose such a leader.” – he explained

He added that, looking at the mess created by this government, John Dramani Mahama is the only one that can rescue the country.



“This is the worst government Ghana has ever seen.” Ghana is Bankrupt,” he stressed



Commenting on the arrest of NDC’s Suame Youth Organizer Razak Koampa Avoliya, Pablo said, the NDC does not support violence, but he supports Razak’s call for justice