John Mahama lauds healthcare provision by private individuals

Former President John Mahama

Source: Office of John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has lauded private individuals whose efforts continue to augment the state's provision of healthcare, a sector he noted currently has many challenges.

This was contained in a speech delivered on behalf of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, at the launch of the Aisha Hospital, a privately owned modern health facility in Tamale, by a vice chairman of the NDC, Prof. Joshua Alabi.



The NDC flagbearer expressed his joy to be part of the grand opening of the facility where 'care meets comfort and compassion'. On behalf of his boss, Prof. Alabi was confident that the opening of the facility would mark the beginning of a healthcare journey committed to excellence, where every patient would be a priority.



President Mahama, whose passion for quality healthcare delivery in Ghana saw the then NDC-led government providing state-of-the-art hospitals and upgrading of existing ones throughout the country, extended his gratitude to the dedicated team behind Aisha Hospital—doctors, nurses, and staff—who made their vision of healthcare a reality.



Prof. Alabi, said President Mahama, is hopeful that the hospital will serve as a beacon of health, offering hope and healing to its catchment communities for years to come; and that its commitment will extend beyond curing ailments but also about fostering a culture of wellness and preventive care.





Prof. Joshua Alabi at the event



He thanked everyone who has been part of the mission to redefine healthcare standards in Ghana and believes the Aisha hospital will be a testament to the power of combining expertise, empathy, and innovation in the pursuit of better health.



He advised the board and management to ensure that their supervision works, as it is the only way they can ensure discipline and excellence.