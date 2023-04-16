3
John Mahama never attacked Asantes – Spokesperson

John Dramani Mahama Campaign.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Spokesperson for former president John D. Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Former President John Mahama never made any derogatory remarks against Asantes while campaigning in the Eastern Region, his office has said.

Debunking claims that Mr Mahama had admonished easterners to never be like Asantes who, he allegedly said are emotionally attached to the governing New Patriotic Party, spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari said in a statement dated April 14: “The said publication, which has been sourced to UTV, an Accra-based television station is false. President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV.”

She noted: “Mr. Mahama remains focused on his ‘Building the Ghana we want Together’ campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda."

The TV station has also issued a disclaimer to the said quote.

Read the full statement below:

DISCLAIMER

The attention of the John Mahama Campaign has been drawn to a fake quote attributed to the former President purportedly attacking Ashantis.

The said publication, which has been sourced to UTV, an Accra based television station is false.

President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV.

We believe this is yet another disinformation campaign to cause disaffection for Mr. John Mahama, and demand a retraction and apology from UTV.

Mr. Mahama remains focused on his ‘Building the Ghana we want Together’ campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson

April 14, 2023

