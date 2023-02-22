17
John Mahama picks nomination forms

Joshua Alabi Picks Forms Again For John Mahama NDC HQ.jpeg Joshua Alabi presenting of GHC 30,000 as nomination form fee

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has picked his nomination forms to contest the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was barely 24 hours after he declared his intention to run for president in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.

On Wednesday morning, Joshua Alabi picked up the forms on behalf of the former president, together with the national chairmen of various regions.

Joshua Alabi presented a Cheque of GHc30,000 as nomination form fee.

He is expected to pay a filing fee of GHC 500,000.

The election is expected to take off on May 13 in various constituencies across the country.

YNA/OGB

