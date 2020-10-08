John Mahama reveals his biggest worry

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that, losing power in 2016 was for a good reason.

According to him, it is good to at a point in time try varieties to ascertain what is best for you.



He further said that his hopes are high and believe that with God the NDC will come victorious in the December 7 elections.



He added that Ghanaians have put the two major parties on a scale and have affirmed that the NDC is the best choice for the country.

He again mentioned that the NDC is known for developmental projects but his worry has always been the fact that all the projects he started before he left office have been left to rot.



He believes the NDC is destined to come back to continue the developmental projects it left.