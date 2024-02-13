John Mahama's desperation to be president must not be tolerated – Kwaku Gyasi

A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abraham Kwaku Gyasi has questioned former President John Dramani Mahama's dogged push to become president again.

Kwaku Gyasi in doing so, shot down criticisms directed at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following his recent announcement of his planned policies ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



According to him, there is a stark difference between the two major frontrunners.



“People in the NDC are questioning why Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be given the chance to make a case for himself even though he has not been at the helm of governance in this country.



"As vice president, we know that the vice president acts as a ceremonial president only in the absence of the president. There is no actual duty that he accounts for per the constitution, yet people in the NDC are asking that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia be blamed for everything that has gone wrong with the current government.



“If we should go by that principle, my argument is that the desperation of former President John Dramani Mahama should not be tolerated at all, because as someone who has been voted against in 2016 and 2020, the verdict on you is clear,” he stated during a panel discussion on Okay FM.

Kwaku Gyasi argued that former President Mahama’s record in government is one of abysmal performance evident in the power crisis, youth unemployment and poor economic performance that characterised his time as president of Ghana.



In contrast, he noted that the current NPP government has performed creditably well in various sectors of the economy including with the Free Senior High School, better working conditions for government workers and the One District One Factory, all of which makes Bawumia the right candidate to take over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







GA/SARA