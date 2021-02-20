John Mahama’s ‘small boys’ hijacked my shine in the NDC – Allotey Jacobs

Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has named some persons he calls “small small boys” around then-President John Mahama whom he believes stole his shine after his excellent good work in organizing a fully-packed stadium for the NDC manifesto launch of 2016 as Regional Chairman.

It will be recalled that the NDC launched its 2016 manifesto at the Cape Coast stadium where Allotey Jacobs said he was tasked with filling up the stadium which he duly delivered but was denied a chance to even give opening remarks.



According to him, after this episode, he says the party turned around to accuse him of their defeat in the Central Region.



“After instructing me to organize and fill Cape Coast Stadium for the campaign inauguration, the little boys around the president ignored me. In every organization, when you have such a program it is the regional chairman who welcomes everybody and the leader but they changed the program last minute and removed my name” he stated.

“I was at the program but did not do anything. I just sat at the back. I gave respect to Mahama as President and joined the campaign in the region, but I was not interested. Only the ignorant will blame me for the defeat in the region. When it comes to party leadership, they know what they did. No one gave me money for the campaign in the region.” He added.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs latest revelations will make it harder for him to have his suspension from the NDC overturned as he appears to be adding more insult to injury.