'John Mahama's vision for the Volta Region is ambitious and far-reaching' - James Gunu

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has said that the party's 2024 presidential candidate-hopeful's vision for the Volta Region is "ambitious and far-reaching" in its scope and impact.

According to Gunu, the Volta Region is going to experience massive development under the next John Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress.



The regional secretary argued that the region gets significant development only when the NDC is in power.



He said the Volta Region is going into the December 7 general elections highly-motivated by Mahama's honesty, experience, track records, and vision for the region.



James Gunu made these statements when he paid a courtesy call to the Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum, Daniel Agboka Dzegede, at Ho, on Friday.



He explained that Mahama's vision encompasses various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.



The regional secretary said the economic potential of each district will be harnessed and developed to link the region to the world of business and industry for job creation and local economic development.

He called on the people of the Volta Region to support John Dramani Mahama's vision, and work together towards its realization.



He further expressed confidence that Mahama's vision for the Volta Region would bring about significant progress and development, making the region a model for sustainable growth in Ghana.



"We are ready to partner with the Volta Development Forum, which can even be transformed into a development authority and equal minds to accelerate the development of the region," Gunu stressed.



The Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum commended James Gunu and the NDC for their vision for the Volta Region.



Daniel Agboka Dzegede said the objective of the Volta Development Forum is to connect with the citizens of the region both at home and abroad for the development and progress of the Volta Region.



He hinted that VDF will be organizing a debate for political party leaders in the region to outline their manifestos for the region.