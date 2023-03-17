John Mahama, son given loud cheers as they file past Christian Atsu's casket

There were loud cheers for former President, John Dramani Mahama when he arrived at the funeral grounds of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

John Mahama arrived with his footballer son, Sharaf Mahama and the two enjoyed huge applause from the gathering.



John Mahama went around and exchanged pleasantries with dignitaries present and the family of Christian Atsu before taking his seat.



Mahama and his son, Sharaf also filed past the coffin to pay their last respect to Atsu.



When the body of Christian Atsu was first discovered on February 16, 2023, John Mahama paid glowing tributes to him.



“We all held our breaths, and we prayed as we heard the miracles of people pulled out of the rubble. We prayed that ours would be one of those miracles, too. Alas, it was not to be. But in all, we give thanks to the almighty God for giving Atsu to us even for the short 31 years of his life.

“At this time, Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and the football fraternity in Ghana,” he shared on Facebook.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.

He scored 10 goals in 65 appearances.







KPE