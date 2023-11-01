John Mahama supports ultra-modern library project for Keta

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has donated towards the building of an ultra-modern library facility at Dzelukope, Keta.

The former President gave GH¢10,000 towards the library project to be built for the Dzelukope township.



He said: “This is just a starter; I’ll avail myself for the continuity of this project.”



He also gave another GH¢10,000 in addition to some assorted items towards the climax of this year’s Hogbetsotso festival, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Anlo.



The donations were made on behalf of Mr Mahama, by Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) a mini Hogbetsotso festival held at Dzelukope on the theme: “Harnessing our Cultural Heritage for Local Community Development.”



In a speech read on his behalf, the NDC Flagbearer referred to the relevance of the Hogbetsotso Festival to peace and unity and charged the people to unite for the progress of Anloland.

“Hogbetsotso teaches us that in unity lies strength – the strength we need to overcome our collective challenges…. When our ancestors under Agorkorli realised the danger posed to their existence, they were united not for violence but for peaceful and undetected exit.”



The durbar, characterised by beautiful Anlo culture in the form of singing, dancing and other performances had in attendance dignitaries including Nana Adu-Gyamfi Ampem II, Amantire-Hene of Asante-Akyem Agogo.



The mini durbar was under the distinguished patronage of Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo with support from other chiefs from the Anlo Traditional Council including Togbi Zewu IV, Dufia of Anloga and Domefiaga of Anlo also had Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region including Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta and Richard Kwami Sefe, MP for Anlo in attendance.



The grand durbar of the 2023 Hogbetsotso festival will come off Saturday, November 04, 2023, at Hogbe Park, Anloga.