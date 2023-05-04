John Mahama thanks constituents for letting Clement Apaak contest unopposed

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Former president John Dramani Mahama has commended constituents in Builsa South for allowing the incumbent MP, Clement Apaak, to contest unopposed in the upcoming primaries scheduled for May 13.

According to him, Clement Apaak is one of the best Members of Parliament from the NDC, adding that he can vouch for same as one of the best among top ten MPs on the minority side.



John Dramani Mahama, speaking during his tour at the Upper East Region ahead of the flagbearership race on May 13 said he (Mahama) has also been assured of a 100 per cent yes vote by the constituents.



He said; “…when I was coming, Clement Apaak asked what I was coming for and I told him I was coming to meet the delegates to convince them to vote for me. He said oh Builsa South, we voted already and we are giving you 100 per cent. So, if you come you are just coming to greet us.



“But I said let me come and greet my masters and see how you are doing and also to thank you for letting Clement Apaak go unopposed. He is one of our best Members of Parliament as you can see. If you take the top ten MPs on our side, he is one of them and he is one of our best spokespersons on education and he deals with the issue very well,” he told the constituents.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is on a national campaign tour to seek votes to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

The former President, who has gone through vetting and the balloting process of the NDC, is number one on the ballot paper for the party’s presidential primary slated for May 13.



John Mahama would be contesting the party’s flagbearership with a former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who occupy the second and third positions respectively on the ballot paper.







YNA/WA