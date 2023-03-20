1
Menu
News

John Mahama to file nomination form on March 21

John Dramani Mahama Q2 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to file his nomination to contest the May 13th, 2023, primaries on Tuesday at 1.00 pm.

The filing was scheduled for Monday, March 20, but has been postponed due to a presentation by the party on the True State of the Nation Address on Monday.

In a release by the John Mahama Campaign team it stated, “very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.”

Mr. Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ends today, a statement by the aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.

Two weeks after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nationa Address (SoNA) to the nation through Parliament, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present the 'true' SoNA today.

The widely advertised event is slated for the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). The address will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The address is expected to point out areas of misgovernance and to counter some of the claims that the president made during the SoNA.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Related Articles: