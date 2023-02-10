John Mahama visits Savannah Region to mourn with Gonjaland

File photo

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be paging a three day visit to the Savannah Region to mourn with the Chiefs and people of Gonjaland that lost two prominent personalities in the persons of former Ghana Football Association Chairman

Lepowura MND Jawula and the Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



On the first day of his visit today Wednesday 8th February, 2023, former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to arrive at the Tamale International Airport by 3:00pm and on the second day tomorrow Thursday 9th February, 2023 attend the final funeral of the late Lepowura MND Jawula at Kpembe from 08:00am to 12:00noon.

On the third day of former President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Savannah Region on Friday 10th February, 2023, he will attend the 3rd day Funeral of the King and Overlord of the of Gonjaland Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo from 8:00am to 12:00noon.



The former President will return to Accra same day.