John Mahama will be NDC flagbearer by hook or crook – Sammy Gyamfi swears

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Director, NDC

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said that by hook or crook, John Dramani Mahama will be presented as the flagbearer of the party in 2024.

There have been calls on the former President to excuse himself and retire so that a new candidate can lead the National Democratic Congress.



Surveys from some International Organizations have predicted a win for the NDC in 2024 only if John Dramani Mahama is not brought back as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.



But speaking to students at the University of Cape Coast, the Communications Director for the NDC said “by hook or crook John Dramani Mahama will come and lead the NDC to victory in 2024.

He indicated that he was part of the team that audited the pink sheets for the NDC before they went to the Supreme Court and that the the verdict for the 2020 election was a stolen verdict.



He acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made certain mistakes in 2020 but those mistakes will not be repeated in the next election.