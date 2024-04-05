John Paintsil sues Songo, Saddick Adams, and others for defamation

John Paintsil named four persons and three media outfits as respondents in his suit

Following his recent appointment as assistant Black Stars coach, John Paintsil has taken legal action against four sports journalists and three media entities for defamation.

The journalists named in the lawsuit are; Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams, Christopher Nimley and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo.



Additionally, the media entities Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and Multimedia Group have been served with a writ.



They have been given eight days to respond and enter an appearance in court.



John Paintsil came under heavy criticism following his appointment as deputy coach of Ghana's senior national team.



He had earlier courted public disaffection after chastising some journalists including some of those named in his suit for leading a demonstration against the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The demonstration sought to highlight the poor state of football in Ghana and sports in general and to draw the attention of the regulatory bodies to the issue.



But John Paintsil mounted a spirited defense for the GFA and the ministry, noting that the protest lacked merit.





