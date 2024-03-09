John and Jane ticket moved NDC's seats in Central Region from 4 to 13 - Omane Boamah

Dr Edward Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections and IT for the opposition NDC, Dr Edward Omane Boamah has eulogized the party’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, saying her experience will help John Mahama to win the 2024 elections.

Dr Boamah, stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of experience to the ticket, adding that her gender and personality creates hope for women aspiring to be leaders.



“John Mahama took his time in selecting his running mate. He did three different research and in all, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang stood tall,” Dr. Omane Boamah said on Inside Politics on TV XYZ.



Touching on the running mate’s personality, he argued that her impact saw the NDC winning more seats in her home region.



“Before the 2020 elections, NDC had just 4 seats in the Central Region. The John and Jane ticket catapulted the number from 4 to 13 seats,” he added.

The NDC, he noted, will leave no stone unturned in its quest to win the 2024 elections and “rescue Ghanaians from the bad governance currently being witnessed.”



The former president, Mahama announced Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the election 2024 on Thursday, March 7.



In a statement, the NDC leader, John Mahama, expressed confidence in his running mate.



“I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections,” Mahama said while nominating Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.