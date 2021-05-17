Join govt's fight against Galamsey - Rev Abebrese appeals to paramount chiefs

Rev. Peter Kwame Abebrese

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

A former Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority, (GRA) and board member of Exim Bank Ghana Limited, Rev. Peter Kwame Abebrese has called on paramount chiefs across the country to immediately halt all Galamsey activities on their land.

According to Rev Abebrese, Otumfo Osei Tutu II has already warned all chiefs in Ashanteman to stop the activities of Galamsey on their lands or risk distoolment and so all other paramountcies must follow the example.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for boldly fighting Galamsey in his second term.



The minister of God said Ghana needs a leader of Nana Akufo-Addo's nature to protect our land and water bodies which have been destroyed due to the activities of Galamsey.



He said the President's Galamsey renewal fight goes to suggest that he wants what is good for the country and therefore needs the support of all and sundry to come on board to save Ghana.



"We cannot sit aloft and watch these Galamseyers destroy the beautiful environment and the natural resources God has given us," he stated.



Rev Abebrese said gold does not rot and so why can't the citizens take the right procedure in mining it than engaging in activities that destroy the land and Waterbodies

On the issue of the FixingTheCountry campaign embarked on by some citizens, he said it is not out of place for people of Ghana to call for fixing of the country but that requires is a total change of one's mindset.



Rev Abebrese said what Ghanaians need now is the total reformation of one mindset, change of attitude and character and the thinking pattern that the Country does not belong to anyone but us all.



He said some Ghanaians have lost their sense of belonging and there is no love for the country anymore.



He emphasised on the fear of God factor and the love for the country which would prepare the minds of Ghanaians to always work towards the betterment of the country.



"So while we call for fixing of the country we must as well call for fixing ourselves in all areas to suit what the leaders are fixing."



He, therefore, calls on all paramount chiefs across the country to really their sub-chiefs for them to understand the need to halt all Galamsey activities in other to save the country and the water bodies before is too late.