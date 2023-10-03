Join us for the #OccupyBoG demo, enough of the looting – NDC MP to Ghanaians

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement South, has encouraged Ghanaians to join the Bank of Ghana demonstration on October 3, 2023.

The #OccupyBoG (Bank of Ghana) demonstration was intended to demand the resignation of the governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies over the central bank’s record of GH¢60 billion in losses in the 2022 financial year.



The minority in Parliament, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and Arise Ghana are the organisers of the demonstration.



Organisers of the demonstration believe the governor and his deputies are not fit to hold office and must be removed.



Reacting to the pending demonstration, the lawmaker encouraged the general public to participate.

He opined that the looting by this government has to stop, and the demonstration will serve as an avenue for them to voice their opposition to the current corruption and mismanagement under this government.



He also referenced comments made by flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, that some appointees of the government are looting and sending the money abroad.



He stressed that the looting of this government ought to stop, hence the need for Ghanaians to join the demonstration tomorrow.



His tweet read “Tomorrow is the day,7 am sharp. We move from Obra Spot at Circle. Kenny Agyapong, NPP Flagbearer hopeful, has confirmed what we already know; massive looting of public resources on going under the Akufo-Addo Bawumia NPP gov’t! Come out in your numbers. The stealing must stop!”