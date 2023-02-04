2
Menu
News

Joint military, police patrol sent to Maame Krobo to prevent reprisal attacks on herdsmen

Military Police3 File photo of military and policemen

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A joint military-police patrol is currently patrolling the streets of Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region to prevent retaliatory attacks following the alleged murder of a resident by a nomadic herdsman.

Some houses and other properties belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the Zongo community at Maame Krobo have been destroyed.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that some police officers were deployed to the area after residents had attempted to attack the herdsmen.

The police managed to escort them out from Mame Krobo to Donkokrom to prevent reprisal attacks.

Military officers were flown in from Accra on Saturday morning to assist the regional police command in managing the situation.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor