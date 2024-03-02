Joker-in-chief, destroyer of native banks – Dr. Kofi Amoah drags Ken Ofori-Atta over National Cathedral commissioning date

Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Kofi Amoah

Economist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has described former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta among other things as a joker-in-chief and a destroyer of native banks.

In an X post dated Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr. Amoah took a direct attack at Ofori-Atta’s record as manager of Ghana’s economy amidst accusations of taking kick-backs for government loans.



“Listen to the Joker-in-chief, destroyer of native banks, bond market boy-boy, IMF hater-turned-lover, biggest borrower EVER, loan fees kick-backer, highest inflation Finance Minister, lowest cedi value ever, Agyapa dreamer, economy bankruptor … supreme bible quoter,” he posted.



His post was in reference to Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2023 budget and economic policy statement in parliament where he announced that Ghana’s infamous National Cathedral will be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



"Mr. Speaker, work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily, and following the program of the contractors, and with God helping us, the National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building," he told parliament on July 29, 2021.



Despite his description of work on the cathedral as progressing speedily, there is yet to be any significant output of work at the project site almost seven years after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the project.

The National Cathedral project has become a subject of contention with several Ghanaians questioning its priority and the amount currently expended on the project relative to work done.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the project was a personal promise he made to God.



"I made a pledge to Almighty God that if he was gracious enough to grant my party, the New Patriotic Party, and I victory in the 2016 elections, after two unsuccessful attempts, I would help build the cathedral to His glory and honour," Akufo-Addo said at a March 7, 2017, ceremony to officially begin the project.



The president recently relieved Ken Ofori-Atta of his post in a ministerial reshuffle that saw several members of his cabinet receiving marching orders.



Ken Ofori-Atta had over the years been the subject of calls for sacking including persistent calls from some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in parliament.

Following his sacking, the former minister for finance has been appointed by the president as a Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



His appointment has been criticised by many who view it as a promotion from his previous position in the government of his cousin.





