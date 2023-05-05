'Joking' Mahama has no clear cut campaign – Awal Mohammed

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Awal Mohammed has cast doubt on the probability of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general elections as predicted by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).

According to him, despite precedent being in favour of the NDC, the possibility of former president John Dramani Mahama being elected the flagbearer of the party changes the dynamics of the election as the former president is rather a liability to his party.



“EIU has stated that the NDC will win the elections but it will be in their interest to change Mahama as the presidential candidate. Even though the report did not give specific reasons, we all know looking at what he did as a former president and what he is saying now, there is nothing new. That is why when you listen to his voice from the campaign trail he seems to be joking around and cracking jokes. You don’t see a clear path from him, the only thing you see is him paying lip service to our problems as a country,” he stated on the Thursday, May 4, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s morning show.



EIU in its recent survey on the 2024 elections has predicted a win for the NDC in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



However, the member of the NPP says the prospects of the NDC winning the election as highlighted in the report becomes questionable if Mr Mahama is going to be the party’s candidate.



Ahead of the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, former President Mahama who has received wide endorsement within the party and is seen as the presumptive winner of the race.





GA/SARA