Jomoro MCE, chiefs accused of stopping humanitarian event despite court order

An association of Nzema indigenes, Nzema Koyele Eku has accused the Municipal Chief Executive of Jomoro, Louisa Arde of collaborating with the police and some chiefs to stop their Annual Humanitarian Aid and Fun games despite a court injunction.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the group said it scheduled the maiden edition of the annual event aimed at fostering unity and development for January 2, 2023, to climax its activities for 2022.



According to the group however, on the day of the said event which was to take place at Half-Assini, the President and Omahene of the Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III and one Nana Ayebie Amihere with the tacit approval of the MCE stopped the event.



“Unfortunately, Awulae Annor Adjei III of Beyin and Nana Ayebie Amihere VI of Half – Assini decided to kick against the program. They succeeded in getting the MCE who is also the Chairperson of the Jomoro Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) side with them to make sure that the program did not materialize.



“The Association, through its legal team, filed for an Injunction at the Sekondi High Court. The Injunction was granted and served on Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 to all the above-mentioned individuals and the police refraining them from stopping the program to come on. The Regional Police Command and the IGP were copied accordingly,” the group said.



The group said despite an assurance by the Western Regional Police Command to provide security for the event, armed macho men from the palace of the chiefs stormed the venue and destroyed materials meant for the hosting of the event amidst violence.



“On Monday, 2nd January, 2023, at exactly 8:00am, whiles tents and chairs were being mounted/arranged we heard asafo drums beat from the chief’s palace towards our end with men wilding cutlasses at the same time some pickups and some minibuses full of armed macho men pull over and stationed themselves in front of the venue where we were mounting the canopies. As soon as the chief’s armed men got to the venue and begun attacking us, the macho guys came out of their vehicles aiding them to vandalize everything around. After destroying everything the policemen from Takoradi arrived at the place, called these guys to order and asked the organizers to rearrange the place while they took these guys to the police station,” the group said.



The Nzema Koyele Eku noted that the thugs after they were arrested by the police returned to the scene and unleash violence on the organisers, this time with no intervention from the police.

According to the group, while it has chosen to seek peace despite the violence, they find it worrying that “Awulae Annor Adjei III of Beyin and Nana Ayebie Amihere VI of Half – Assini together with the MCE (Hon. Louisa Arde) and the police, decided to go contrary to the High Court Injunction and prevented the program from happening.”



Read the group's full statement below:



Brief report on “Koyele Humanitarian Aid and Fun Games Day 2023”

Nzema Koyele Eku is an Association of notable Nzema indigenes, from both home and abroad, which has been duly incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) with registration number CG191640621. The Association’s objective is to help foster unity among all Nzemas, facilitate or spearhead development in the various communities through unity and a sense of purpose for the greater good of the Nzemaland. Our programs also include humanitarian aid to people in our communities.



Climaxing the Association’s activities for the 2022 year period, a maiden/annual celebration dabbed “Nzema Koyele Humanitarian Aid and Fun Games Day 2023” was organized. The planning committee elected Half – Assini in the Jomoro Municipality as the venue and 2nd January, 2023 as the date for the program. This program was well received by all well-meaning Nzemas.



The purpose of this program was to celebrate the festive season with about 300 selected widows within the Jomoro Municipality of the Nzemaland through a well-organized get together, wining and dining with them after which numerous gifts were arranged to be given to them.



Unfortunately, Awulae Annor Adjei III of Beyin and Nana Ayebie Amihere VI of Half – Assini decided to kick against the program. They succeeded in getting the MCE who is also the Chairperson of the Jomoro Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) side with them to make sure that the program did not materialize.



The Association, through its legal team, filed for an Injunction at the Sekondi High Court. The Injunction was granted and served on Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 to all the above-mentioned individuals and the police refraining them from stopping the program to come on. The Regional Police Command and the IGP were copied accordingly.



Upon several deliberations, the western regional police command agreed to provide security for the organizers: to make sure that no one causes any havoc, before, during and after the program.



On Monday, 2nd January, 2023, at exactly 8:00am, whiles tents and chairs were being mounted/arranged we heard asafo drums beat from the chief’s palace towards our end with men wilding cutlasses at the same time some pick ups and some mini buses full of armed macho men pull over and stationed themselves in front of the venue where we were mounting the canopies. As soon as the chief’s armed men got to the venue and begun attacking us, the macho guys came out of their vehicles aiding them to vandalize everything around. After destroying everything the police men from Takoradi arrived at the place, called these guys to order and asked the organizers to rearrange the place while they took these guys to the police station.

Again, for the second time, these same tugs came back, this time around the police did not show up. They started beating the organizers and vandalizing the place again. This sent a great signal to us that the police has also taken side with the them to destroy the program. They destroyed the tents and chairs and other items meant for the program and packed off all the canopied and chairs to the police station.



As well-meaning indigenes, the youth and organizers decided not to fight back but to let peace reign. We packaged the already cooked food and share them to the women who have come from far and near.



So, upon the court restriction, Awulae Annor Adjei III of Beyin and Nana Ayebie Amihere VI of Half – Assini together with the MCE (Hon. Louisa Arde) and the police, decided to go contrary to the High Court Injunction and prevented the program from happening.



