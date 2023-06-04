Jomoro MCE commissions health facility at Elubo border

The commissioning of health facility at Elubo border

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Louisa Iris Arde has commissioned an ultra-modern health facility for the good people of Elubo at the Elubo border to save lives.

The facility which was funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Organization for Migration (IOM), has the following; a modern 6-Unit WASH facility for border officials and travellers, a fully furnished prefab isolation centre and solar systems, one ambulance, 12 laptops, tablets, pressure monitors and accessories.



Addressing the gathering, the Jomoro MCE, Louisa Iris Arde commended United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the beautiful edifice.



She emphasized that the facility would go a long way to enhance the capacity of the Port Health Unit to effectively deliver on its mandate.



She added that the facilities would help to prevent the infiltration of suspected cases of contagious diseases such as Ebola, Marburg Virus and other infectious diseases and suspected cases would be easily identified and isolated for further diagnoses.



She conveyed appreciation to the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for their facilitating role in making the project a reality.



She also assured that the Municipal Assembly would collaborate with JICA and other development partners to implement more local economic development projects and social intervention programs for the well-being of the people of Jomoro.

The MCE drew attention to poor maintenance culture and held that some important national monuments and edifices have become a pale shadow of their former glory due to poor maintenance culture.



She urged the Port Health Officials to guide and put the facilities in a pristine state to ensure longevity, enabling them to gather the confidence to ask for more in the future.



Moreover, the management of the facility expressed their happiness and promised to put the facility to a good use.



Some residents who interacted with the newsmen thanked the donors for the project and appealed to them to help other communities.



