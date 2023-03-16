Jomoro MP calls for parliamentary probe into the death of late Shadrack Arloo

Dorcas Afo Toffey MP for Jomoro

Member of Parliament for Jomoro constituency, Hon. Dorcas Afo Toffey, has called on Parliament to invoke its legislative authority to set up an independent police commission and grant it powers to investigate instances where the Police stand accused of unlawful killing of civilians.

She made the call when she presented a statement before the house on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on the demise of Shadrach Arloo, the young man who according to the Police died from Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.



The postmortem examination conducted on February 7, 2023, also led to the retrieval from the throat of the deceased a total of 8 zipped bags of dread leaves suspected to be Indian hemp tied in a piece of black polythene.



A test conducted on the substance tested positive for cannabis when submitted to the forensic lab for examination in the presence of all parties involved in the case.



However, the MP says it is curious and difficult to come to terms with the Police’s claims that Shadrack died from “Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body” and that “eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene [were] retrieved [from] the throat of the deceased”.



According to the MP, the practice where the police administration investigates personnel and officers accused of severe violations of citizens’ human rights must end.

In her view, such investigations yielded no satisfactory outcomes in the past for victims, families and or parties seeking justice.



”These practices have eminently contributed to the prevailing mistrust between the people and the police in our beloved country,” she argued.



In her statement, she said, ”Mr Speaker, it is in the light of these that I call on this august House to invoke its legislative authority to set up an Independent Police Commission (IPC) and grant it the powers to investigate for example, instances where the Police stand accused of unlawful killing. Such a response will help curb actual or potential cover-ups in the future.



Mr Speaker, kindly permit me to state that I have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the horrifying Human Rights violations meted out to Shadrack.



Let me also use this opportunity to urge the Commission to quicken its investigations into the matter to help give the grieving family closure. 23.

Mr Speaker, while the CHRAJ carries out its constitutional functions in respect of this matter, I humbly pray that this statement be referred to the Committee on Defence and Interior to conduct an independent Parliamentary probe into the true circumstances leading to the death of Shadrack and to make relevant recommendations that will inform policy and legislative response to avoid any future recurrence.”



The MP told the house that the bereaved family of Shadrack Arloo, the people of Mpataba, and her entire constituents of Jomoro trust in your leadership and call on you to support their desperate quest for justice for their beloved son.



Lawyer Sosu



On his part, lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu, the MP for Madina and lawyer for the bereaved family, raised strong concerns about the conduct of the Police and how they had handled the matter.



He said several people are losing confidence in the neutrality of the Police to investigate itself when there are allegations of violations by men in uniform.

He placed on record that the Ghana Police Service is an agency of the state and when it comes to respecting fundamental human rights, it is not discretionary to the Ghana Police Service just as it is not discretionary to any agency of the state.



He said the late Arloo was a young man treated with a lack of dignity and disrespect by the Police.



He bemoaned the fact that the late young man was beaten and tased while in handcuffs until he became unconscious, and yet the Police Administration has refused to hold its officers accountable.



In response to the statement, Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo Markin advised caution and advised that the Police be directed to investigate the matter and make its findings public.



He stated that a public hearing should be encouraged to ensure that the issue is addressed holistically.

He also requested that the Speaker direct the Interior and Defence Committee to investigate the matter.