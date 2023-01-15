Jomoro MP constructs potable water for Allengenzule Catholic Basic School

Some pupils and staff of Allengenzule Catholic Basic School

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region has constructed a potable drinking water project for the pupils and staff of Allengenzule Catholic Basic School.

Allengenzule is a fishing community near Tikobo Number One and its public school has been lacking potable drinking water for many years.



The water project was in fulfillment of a pledge the MP made to the school management during her visit to the school in 2021.



According to the school management, school children have been crossing major roads to far distances to fetch water for the school.



They said that the school was established in 1946 and since its establishment, no politician has provided the school with such a life-changing project.



Commissioning the potable water project yesterday, the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, commended the community members and the school management for their commitment, hard work, and sacrifices in ensuring that the project came to a successful completion.

She also thanked the contractor for completing the on time.



"Let me thank the contractor for completing the project on time and also thank my Constituency Executives for rallying behind me to execute this important project for the school", she said.



She said the major problem facing the school children has come to an end and added that the school children would no longer cross the major road to fetch water for the school.



"The school management told me that the school lacks potable water and since its establishment in 1946 students have been crossing the major road to fetch at far distances and no politician has come to their aid I was touched so I promised to construct a potable water project for the school and today I have come to hang over to the school to be used", she stated.



She added, "I'm very happy that finally the major problem facing the school children has been resolved and now our school children here will no longer cross the road to search for water every blessed day".

She, therefore, tasked the school management to take care of the project and pledged to come to their aid whenever it develops any major fault.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to pledge her commitment to continuing to develop the Jomoro Constituency with or without any court case against her.



"It does not matter I'm an opposition MP and they have taken me to court, I will continue to do my best to develop Jomoro Constituency because I have come to develop Jomoro and I'm the hope of the Constituency. I will therefore need your support and prayers to actualize my dreams for the constituency", she emphasized.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey seized the opportunity to urge schoolchildren to take their studies seriously and stay away from things that would jeopardize their education to become wasteful citizens in the future.



The Headteacher of Allengenzule Catholic Primary School, Augustine Ebulley commended Dorcas Afo-Toffey for the kind gesture and pledged to see to it that the project is maintained to last longer.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the MP to assist the school to complete its ongoing school building.



On his part, the Tufuhene of Allengenzule, Francis Kwasi Buah thanked Dorcas Afo-Toffey for coming to the aid of the school.



He stated that despite the court case the MP was going through, the MP has showed great love to them.



He took the opportunity to commend the MP for supporting the community with GHC1,000 to celebrate their annual festival in December 2022.



He called on his people to rally behind the MP to support the community and the school.

He also appealed to some parents who took their children from the school due to the water problem to return their children to the school.



Moreover, the school children and their parents expressed their happiness for what the MP has done for them and asked God to protect her and give her long life to do more in the constituency.



The school children pledged to take their education seriously to become like MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey in the future.