Jomoro MP donates food items to Muslim community to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

The donation was to climax this year's Ramadan

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has donated food items to the Municipal Chief Imam to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Fitr slated for Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The items she donated included 66 bags of 50kg rice, 54 boxes of cooking oil, 8 boxes of fruit to be distributed to all mosques in the Jomoro Municipality.



The MP also donated 5 bags of 10kg rice for the Municipal Chief Imam to honour his duties.







Making the presentation, the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey thanked the Municipal Chief Imam and all Muslims for praying and fasting for the Municipality and Ghana as a whole and as well thanked them for praying for her to win the Parliamentary seat.



She pledged to support the Muslim community especially the Zongo girls and boys to receive apprenticeship skills and training.

The NDC Lawmaker promised to construct 'Makaranta' for the Islamic pupils to learn the Arabic language well.



She reiterated her continuous support for the Muslim community in Jomoro, especially in the area of Hajj pilgrimage.



She also asked the Muslim communities to remember Jomoro in their prayers especially as they climax this year's Ramadan.



Receiving the items, the Jomoro Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Sheikh Mohammed Osman Suleman thanked Dorcas Afo-Toffey for always remembering them during such an occasion.



He asked Almighty Allah to bless her and urged all Muslims in the municipality to remember Dorcas Afo-Toffey in their prayers always.

"Allah should always protect Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey and give her long life because anytime we are celebrating our festival she supports us and Almighty Allah should also bless her hardworking team", he said.



The Chief Imam urged the MP to try her possible best to redeem the pledges she made to the good people of Jomoro and be forthright with people who come to her for assistance.



Meanwhile, special prayers were offered for the Jomoro MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey and her entourage.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey was accompanied by the Jomoro NDC Constituency Secretary, Mr. Henry Anlima Tona, Jomoro NDC Deputy Communications Officer, Sir Emmanuel Benle, NDC Jomoro Zongo Caucus, some local media among others.