Jomoro MP embarks on a 'Thank You Tour' in Constituency

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP-elect for Jomoro Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey has embarked on a "Thank You Tour" in her constituency to express her heartfelt gratitude to the electorate for their massive support in the December 07, 2020 elections.

Some of the communities the MP visited were Fante Newtown, Nsuano, Gyegyekrom, Patase, Cocoatown, Ghana Nungua, Kwabre, Anwiafutu, Anwiafutu Junction.



The rest were Sowodadzem, Onzanyamenleye, Fire, Odoyefe, Paradise, Frenchman, Old Ankasa, Navorogo, and Tweakor.



The tour, which started on January 24, 2021, formed part of the MP's sacred pledge to foster closer ties with the people of Jomoro to chart a common path to fast track development in the area.



It was also in fulfilment of a campaign pledge to remain accessible and accountable to her constituents when elected into office.



So far, Madam Afo-Toffey has visited 18 communities and she hopes to cover all communities within the Jomoro Constituency.



On Monday, January 25, 2021, Madam Affo-Toffey visited the people of Fante Newtown where she thanked them for voting for her and the NDC Presidential Candidate Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

The MP reiterated her commitment to push the developmental agenda of the constituency forward and called for their support to develop the constituency.



The MP who is also a philanthropist took the opportunity to honour her 2020 electioneering campaign pledge by donating a submersible water pump to the community.



"This is in fulfilment of a promise I made to you during my campaign that I would provide you with potable water", she reminded them, adding that, "the work has just begun and I only ask for your continuous support to impact positively on Jomoro Constituency and I am ever ready to work with you".



She said she would soon establish zonal offices across the Constituency to listen to her constituents’ problems and also seek their advice for redress.



At Fante Newtown, the Chiefs and people of the community were grateful to the MP for fulfilling her campaign pledge.