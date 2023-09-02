Jomoro MP encourages constituents to participate in limited registration exercise

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro, has encouraged her constituents who have not to register for a voter card to do so within the forthcoming limited registration period.

The politician resorted to X formerly Twitter to encourage her people to participate in the exercise.



Constituents who do not have the cards but have achieved the voting age should go to the EC district office and register between September 12 and October 2, 2023, she encouraged.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the voters’ registration exercise for individuals who have reached the age of 18 will commence on Tuesday, September 12 to Monday, October 2, 2023.



The exercise will be conducted at all 268 district offices across the nation.

The EC will, however, charge GHC10 for the replacement of a voter’s ID card.



Addressing journalists a few weeks ago, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, said, “The voter’s registration exercise will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who are more than 18 years, but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.



“The EC will embark on voter’s registration in all 268 district offices of the Commission. The exercise will be held from September 12 to October 2.”



Encouraging her constituents to participate in the exercise, the MP said “As per the instructions and directives of the electoral commission chairperson, I strongly encourage all my constituents to actively participate in the upcoming registration exercise. It will take place from Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, to Monday, October 2nd, 2023, exclusively at the Electoral Commission district office. The registration hours are from 8am to 5pm, including Saturdays. #TogetherWeCanAchieve”