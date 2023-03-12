Jomoro MP insists funds for Constituency roads be provided by Ghana Gas

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Jomoro MP

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has promised that the execution of abandoned and delayed road projects in the Jomoro Municipality would be considered under the 2024 budget.

The Minister explained that these projects have been delayed due to the unavailability of funds and other challenges.



The Minister gave the explanation on the floor of Parliament when the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey enquired when roads in her constituency such as Samenya Barrier to Half Assini, New Town Roads, among others would be completed.



“Mr. Speaker, I rise to ask the Minister for Roads and Highways when the Samenya Barrier to Half Assini and New Town …in the Jomoro Constituency would be completed”, the MP queried.



Responding to the question, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah explained that “Mr. Speaker the Samenya Barrier to Half Assini Road forms part of the regional roads 019 which stretches to Mpataba to the Ivory Coast Border. The road spans through Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region”.



Mr. Amoako-Attah said, “already, the Samenya Barrier to Half Assini Road forms part of an ongoing project from Mpataba to Half Assini dual road measuring about 25kilometres”.



“Work commenced on 25th June 2020 for completion by 24th December 2022. Physical progress is estimated to be 30.2%. The contractor is at the site. However, the progress of work is closed due to delay in payments”.

He explained that “the block 2, Mr. Speaker, work commenced on 26th June 2020 to be completed on December 26, 2022. Physical completion is 26% and the contractor is on site. Again, however, the progress of work is slow due to delays in payments. The completion of works would depend largely on the availability of funds”.



The Minister said, “to the Newtown roads…Mr. Speaker, these roads, measuring 80kilometres is a feeder road and form part of the Half Assini New town feeder roads, which is measuring 25kilometers”.



“There was lack of suitable gravel materials. The contract has been curtailed due to lack of funds. The execution would be considered under the 2024 budget” Mr. Amoako-Attah explained.



But Madam Affo-Toffey, not satisfied with the fact that the roads would be captured under the 2024 budget under the Government of Ghana said, the allocation should be under Ghana Gas.



She explained that it is part of the social responsibility of Ghana Gas to construct such roads so it would be prudent for the company to fulfill this social responsibility. Madam Affo-Toffey explained that Jomoro is part of the gas production enclaves in the country so they must benefit from Ghana Gas. She agreed on the fact that the roads would be captured in the 2024 budget but insisted that Ghana Government does not have money to construct the road as early as possible but with Ghana Gas, they have funds set aside for that so they will fasten the construction of these roads.