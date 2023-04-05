Jomoro MP picks the number 1 slot after successful vetting

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has chosen the number 1 slot on the ballot in the May 13 parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Affo-Toffey is contesting for the second time with one Mr. Francis Akatia Kwaido in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Constituency.



After vetting on Monday, April 3, 2023, and subsequent balloting, the MP is number one on the ballot paper. Dozens of party supporters trooped to the venue to offer support to the MP.



Speaking to the media after the vetting and balloting, Dorcas Affo-Toffey explained that “it would have been better if the party had rewarded her with unopposed looking at the money involved in campaigning so that she could save that money for the general election”.

But it is okay because the other person is also qualified so it is good for the party to allow him to contest because we are in a democracy. The MP said she will pull all on board her campaign to ensure victory.



“I am the Yaa Asantewaa of Jomoro. We have done it before and I know we shall do it this time around. I don’t think he would even get 2% of the vote, so let’s see”.