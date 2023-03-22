Jomoro MP submits nomination form to seek re-election

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has filed her nomination to contest in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the second term.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey contested for the first time in the NDC parliamentary primaries in 2019 and won overwhelmingly by 1,324 votes.



She was contested by one Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo and one Samuel Nda Blay Armah.



In this year's parliamentary primaries, Dorcas Afo-Toffey is being challenged by Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo, who comes from Ekpu near Half Assini.



Speaking to the media after filing her nomination at Half Assini on Monday, March 21, 2023, Dorcas Afo-Toffey thanked the NDC delegates who elected her in 2019 as their Parliamentary Candidate and subsequently moved ahead to help her recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for NDC.



"I will forever be grateful to those NDC delegates who voted for me in 2019 to become Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Candidate, and another thanks go to all NDC members and others who voted for me in 2020 to become the Jomoro MP; I'm very grateful", she acknowledged.

She disclosed why she was seeking re-election, "I'm contesting again because Jomoro people have trust in me. I have unfinished business with the good people of Jomoro. Even though I'm an opposition MP, but I have done a lot of work for Jomoro, and I believe in God that NDC will come to power in 2025, and I will do more than what I'm doing now as an opposition MP".



She listed some of her achievements so far in Jomoro Constituency.



"I have done a lot for Jomoro since 2021, but I will mention a few to the media, I have constructed concrete bridge over Bentelebo river, I have constructed 20-seater WC toilet for Tikobo Number Two Community, I have constructed a potable water project for Allengenzule Catholic Basic School, I have provided so many desks to schools in Jomoro, I have given interest-free financial loans to women to expand their business."



She added, "I'm currently constructing a 6-unit classroom block for the pupils of T2 Forest Junction; I have provided financial support to SHS students and tertiary students; I have reshaped the deplorable Twiakor to Navrongo road, which is 17 kilometres; I have given free medicines to the 33 health facilities in Jomoro, I bought Ambulance for Half Assini Government Hospital".



Dorcas Afo-Toffey, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the NDC delegates to give her a resounding victory come May 13.

She also called on them to rally behind her to retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat come 2024.



She revealed that former President John Mahama would visit Jomoro on Sunday to engage the Jomoro NDC delegates on his bid to become the NDC Presidential Candidate ahead of the 2024 election.



"Former President John Mahama will be in Jomoro on Sunday to engage NDC democrats, and I'm appealing to all NDC members to prepare well and come out massively to meet former President John Mahama", she said.



The NDC delegates across the country are expected to go to the poll on May 13, 2023, to elect their Parliamentary Candidates and Presidential candidates for election 2024.