Jomoro NPP Race: I will defeat Dorcas Afo-Toffey and the NDC in 2024 - Hopeson Kwaw

Hopeson picks nomination form to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries

Source: Daniel Kaku

Paul Hopeson Kwaw, a renowned debt and investment chief and also an accountant, has picked up his nomination form to contest in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region.

The NPP has commenced processes to select its parliamentary candidates in their orphan constituencies for the upcoming general elections in December 2024.



In Western Region, Jomoro is one of the orphan constituencies. The parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC.



The NPP led by one Paul Essien won the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2016 and lost it to Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC in 2020.



Speaking to the newsmen at Takinka after picking up of his nomination form, Paul Hopeson Kwaw who is also the founding member of NPP in Atlanta in USA, commended the Jomoro NPP Serial Callers Association and other delegates for contributing money to pick the form for him.



"Let me first commend the entire Jomoro NPP Serial Callers and majority of the delegates of our great party for showing great love to me, you have done well for contributing such an amount to pay for my nomination form, I say God richly bless you," he expressed appreciation.

He said the NPP lost the Jomoro parliamentary seat in 2020 to the NDC based on disunity that started immediately after the 2016 December elections.



He, therefore, pledged his commitment to unite the rank and file of the party to recapture the parliamentary seat from the NDC's MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey in 2024 for NPP.



"I have observed during my campaign tours that there is disunity in our great political party and it started immediately after December 2016 general elections and that led to our defeat in 2020 but I'm coming to be Jomoro NPP Parliamentary Candidate to unite the rank and file of the party to defeat Dorcas Afo-Toffey and NDC in 2024," he stated.



"I will not disappoint NPP members and the entire Jomoro Constituency if given the nod," he added.



He urged his supporters to engage in a healthy campaign.

He also advised his colleagues to engage in clean campaigns than to engage in campaigns full of personal attacks.



"Let me say it here that I will not engage in personal attacks politics so I will plead with my colleagues to stop the personal attacks and do clean campaign, we must always remember about 2024, I will also urge my supporters not to engage in politics of insults and remain in calm and resolute," he advised.



He revealed that, "In 2020 elections, I agreed with the party leadership to allow our sitting MP then, Paul Essien to run unopposed, I supported him and I campaigned vigorously in 2020 to make sure that NPP won massively in my hometown, Takinka but unfortunately we couldn't retain the seat."



He said if elected as Jomoro 2024 parliamentary Candidate for NPP, he would use his expertise to bring foreign investors to establish a coconut factory in Jomoro constituency to create jobs for the unemployed youth in the area.



"Our youth of Jomoro need jobs to do to better their lives and the central government alone cannot do it so with my experience if elected as Jomoro NPP parliamentary candidate I will bring investors to Jomoro to establish a coconut factory to create jobs," he assured.