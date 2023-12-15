Jomoro NPP primaries: Hopeson Kwaw is a unifier, vote for him to recapture seat - Former PM to delegates

MP hopeful for Jomoro Constituency, Paul Hopeson Kwaw

Source: Daniel Kaku

Former Presiding Member (PM) for Jomoro Municipal Assembly, John Yankey, has appealed to NPP delegates in Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region to vote massively for Paul Hopeson Kwaw to become the NPP 2024 parliamentary candidate in the area.

Jomoro NPP will go to the poll to elect their 2024 parliamentary candidate on Saturday, December 16, 2023.



Jomoro NPP failed to elect their 2024 parliamentary candidate on December 2, 2023, due to an unknown internal disagreement.



The election will take place at Ekpu Roman Catholic School Park near Half Assini.



The aspirants contesting in the primaries are; Paul Essien (former Jomoro MP), Paul Hopeson Kwaw, and Ishmael Evonla Kwame, former NPP Western Regional Second Vice Chairman.



Residents in the constituency have tipped Paul Hopeson Kwaw to win the parliamentary primaries due to his popularity in the area.

Speaking ahead of the contest, John Yankey stated, "Hon. Paul Hopeson Kwaw came into the political limelight in Jomoro during 2015 parliamentary primaries, where he contested with two other contestants".



"After his unsuccessful attempt to lead the party that year, he supported the party and Hon. Paul Essein with resources (cash and T-shirts) to ensure that Hon. Paul Essein won the 2016 parliamentary election.



"In 2020, when he was made to pay huge sums of money as filling and party's development fees, he was finally asked to step down and support Hon. Paul Essein which he gladly obliged. He supported Hon. Paul Essein with printed T-shirts and was on the campaign trip with him at his own cost", he added.



"He took part in all the keep fits that were organised across the length and breadth of Jomoro. He provided drinking water to party members who took part in the keep fits".



"Hon. Hopeson made sure that he engaged in house to house campaign at Takinta to ensure that he won for the party both presidential and parliamentary in all the four polling stations in Takinta", he stated.

He, therefore, took the opportunity, to call on the delegates to elect Paul Hopeson Kwaw on Saturday to recapture the Jomoro parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024.



"Hon. Hopeson has demonstrated a high sense of maturity in all his dealings with party executives. Also, his generosity as a party person surpasses all. He doesn't discriminate in his dealings with party people. He has the most workable and achievable policies for his party's people. His policies are delegates centered", he said.



"Hon. Hopeson's professional experience in the field of finance, accounting, and administration is unmatched, and will easily attract the attention of any appointing authority in case we break the 8. In view of the above, I call on polling station executives to give Hon. Hopeson the opportunity to offer them the best of leadership they deserve. Hopeson, the new hope for Jomoro", he added.