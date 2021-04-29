Joseph Yammin finally names his Lebanese father

Joseph Yammin

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and outspoken leading member of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region Joseph Yammin has opened up about his Lebanese parents.

There were claims that the NDC bigwig is not Ghanaian and therefore does not qualify to take up any role in the country including being a Minister in view of his complexion.



But speaking in an interview re-streamed by MyNewsGh.com, Joseph Yamin indicated that he is Ghanaian and that questions about his nationality are needless.



He said although his father is Lebanese, he was born and bred in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi where he lived all his life.



The former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC added that his mother comes from Sankana in the Upper West Region of Ghana and a member of the Mornah Family.

“My Father is Labenese but my mother comes from Sankana in the Upper West Region of Ghana. She is from the Mornah Family”,he revealed



Yamin indicated that his nationality will never have been an issue if he was a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but since he belongs to the NDC, his nationality has become an issue in the country.



According to him, he has traced his family in Labenon and visited them together with his wife.