Jospong Group joins Madina Central Mosque to climax end-of-year thanksgiving

Imam Abdallah Shuib, Chief Imam of Madina

The Jospong Group of Companies as part of their Annual Thanksgiving Service on Friday 27th November 2020 joined Muslim Ummah at the Madina Central Mosque to thank God for his mercies in 2020.

Imam Abdallah Shuib, The Chief Imam of Madina in his remarks thanked the Jospong Group and its Executive Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong for their unflinching support to the Muslims in the country.



"We should all commend Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group because they are the reason why we don't see people littering around in our homes, offices, lorry parks and public places".



He also appealed to Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong to pay a visit to acquaint how best to help the Muslim Ummah in Madina and it's environs.



Madam Sophia Lissah, The head of Cooperate Affairs highlighted some Cooperate Social Responsibilities the Jospong Group has embarked on.



"On behalf of the Jospong Group and our Executive Chairman, we would like to express our appreciation to you for your prayers and support in diverse areas. We will appeal to you to continue to support us with prayers so that we can deliver and serve mother Ghana better. As part of our Annual Thanksgiving Service, we decided to Worship with you here".

The Annual Thanksgiving Service which started on Monday 23rd November 2020 saw Renowned Men of the Clergy like Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Bishop James Saah, Apostle Martin Seth Appiah, Apostle Dr Alfred Koduah, Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi Addo together with Apostle Eric Nyamekye (Chairman, Church Of Pentecost)



The Chief Madina Baba Seidu in an interview with a section of journalists after the prayers appealed to Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



"Let me use this medium to advise Ghanaians especially the youth that elections are about violence but it's rather peace so they go home after they cast their vote. Dr Siaw Agyepong's to Mother Ghana is unflappable and there we should as a nation support him and his Companies to deliver". he added



The Chief Imam of Madina, Imam Abdallah observed prayers for Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the entire leadership of the Jospong Group.