Journalist Elizabeth Ohene recounts King Charles's first trip to Ghana in 1977

Renowned journalist Elizabeth Ohene

Renowned journalist Elizabeth Akua Ohene has narrated events that happened during the first visit of King Charles to Ghana in 1977.

Speaking in an interview on BBC.com, she said King Charles came as a guest during the anniversary of Achimota School at the time.



She added that Ghanaians were excited to see what the then prince looked like as they saw the visit as an important one.



This she explained was because the country had a military government and was not on the route for international visits.



“Back in 1977, I was a reporter on the Dailly Graphic, when Prince Charles as he then was, visited the country. The price looked well and relaxed after his private safari holiday in East Africa," Elizabeth Ohene said.



"He came mostly to be a guest at the anniversary of Achimota School, this was a visit that was extremely important for the establishment.



"Of course, we tried to spruce up the roads on which he would travel, and then he went to Kumasi and was treated to a full-scale durbar of chiefs, people want to see what Prince Charles looked like. It was a big deal and for us at the newspaper, we went to great lengths to cover it comprehensively," she added.

With regards to how Ghanaians view King Charles's coronation, she said Ghana is a far more open place therefore “if it plays big on Social Media, Ghanaians will follow, if it doesn’t, I’m afraid I don’t think they would.”



Speaking about the media, she said there will be much to be written about the British Royal family.



“You will hardly read anything at all about the British Royal Family. I don’t think there will be any special editions,” she noted.



The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.



YNA/WA