Journalist apologizes for making false news against former Tamale South NPP PC

2020 NPP Candidate for Tamale South constituency, Mr. Yakubu Yussif

Source: The Custodian

A Tamale based Social Commentator reportedly working with the Ghanaian Observer newspaper; Mohammed M. Bondirigbum has asked the immediate past Parliamentary Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale South constituency, Mr. Yakubu Yussif for forgiveness after he (Bondirigbum) admittedly made a litany of allegations against the candidate after the 2020 general elections.

The latter publicly accused the NPP stalwart of selling materials meant for campaign prior to the elections and also siphoned funds allocated to him to prosecute the campaign when he appeared at a Tamale based Television station to share his opinion on matters arising in the Tamale South constituency in the aftermath of the 7 December, 2020, general elections.



However, the media practitioner in a signed letter said, “By this letter, I reservedly apologize to Mr. Yakubu Yussif for any harm, damage or injury caused to his hard-won reputation”



The letter further stated, “I also pledged not to talk about the mentioned personality ever in my public talks for whatsoever reasons without crosschecking my facts.”



Meanwhile, the NPP Member of Parliament hopeful in an interview last month denied all the allegations perpetuated by the social commentator who has also identified himself as a member of the New Patriotic Party contained in his apology letter.



The Parliamentary Candidate indicated his resolve to take legal actions against Mohammed M. Bondirigbum in order to redeem his image.

Consequent to that, lawyers of the NPP candidate served the journalist cum politician a notice of intention to commence legal action against him.



The Counsel, Lawyer Sylvester Isang Esq demanded in writing an unqualified apology to the former Programs Manager at defunct Ministry for Business Development and compensation of GHS20, 000 as damages for the harm to his reputation among other reliefs to avoid imminent litigation on the matter.



