Journalist remembered on 5th anniversary of presidential press corps accident

A Ghanaian Times journalist who died in an accident that rocked presidential press corps under former President John Dramani Mahama has been remembered at a short ceremony.

Samuel Nuamah died when the accident happened five years ago.



The journalists were at the Osu cemetery to lay flowers on the tomb of their departed colleague who died at the age of 37.



The presidential press corps accompanied Mr Mahama to an EP Church Convention in Ho in Volta Region on August 20, 2015.



On their return, the bus that conveyed them burst a rear tyre, somersaulted several times before landing in a muddy pool of water near Afienya in the Greater Accra region.

Nuamah died on the spot while other occupants of the bus sustained various degrees of injury.



"At 10:30 am Thursday, at least 10 members of the former presidential press corps gathered in front of the cemetery and walked quietly to the grave, about 50 metres away.



"It was a solemn moment at the graveside as the journalists sang some hymns with some struggling to hold back tears.



"Prayers were said for God to continue to keep the soul of the late Nuamah and also protect those who survived the accident," according to report by the Daily Graphic.

