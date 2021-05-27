Journalist sets out for one man demo over poor road network

Daniel Asuku is a journalist in the Awutu Senya District

A journalist who hails from Awutu in the Senya District, Daniel Asuku, has set out to stage a one-man demo to drum home how the health of his people is affected by deplorable roads.

Apart from damaged vehicles and uncomfortable travelling experience, the journalist, who is also the safety advocate, tells of the dangers of inhaling dust.



Aside from his job and running of an NGO, Daniel Asuku speaks of the fertile soil and quality of farm produce of Awutu. With him, Awutu is the land of quality farm produce. For that matter lack of a good road network largely affect the quality of life.

“Awutu is known as one of the food baskets of the country and beyond and need to be encouraged to do more. Intellectually, we’ve ever contributed our quota towards national development in many fields of endeavour, and the records are clear. So why do you deprive a patriotic people of basic needs?”, he lamented.



