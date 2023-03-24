2
Journalists are not terrorists so don’t suppress their freedom – Mahama

Mahama Campaign Launch John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has opined that it is not proper for journalists to be referred to as terrorists.

This was in response to the judgment delivered by Justice Eric Baah in a defamatory suit by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

The judge described Anas as an investigative terrorist, extortionist, and blackmailer.

But delivering a lecture on financing political campaigns, at the UPSA auditorium on March 22, John Mahama asserted that describing journalists in such a manner was not the best.

“We must also uphold human rights, including freedom of expression, and not be describing some journalists as terrorists,” John Mahama advised.

“Mr. Chairman, my agenda to Build ‘TheGhana We Want Together’ from 2025, will involve far-reaching constitutional, political and governance reforms to restore confidence in our democracy and governance systems,” he said.

